As Dade City continues to grow, it still has that 'small town' feel

Nestled in the rolling hills of Pasco County, you will find a slice of old Florida. Dade City feels like a small town but there little something for everyone.

It’s a wonderful place to visit, or even to call home. Dade City is where visitors and residents can slow down and take in their surroundings – far away from the hustle and bustle of largest cities. It’s downtown has 60 charming boutiques and restaurants to indulge in.

“It’s one of our unique features," explained Mayor Camille Hernandez. "People do get a chance to escape for either a day or if they decide to call it a home. We really pride ourselves in the quality of life here – engaging with people and families and having unique experience whether it’s in our restaurants, our unique boutiques, or just spending time on some of our trails or visiting some of our museums.”

It's not just where retirement folks move to anymore, it's families. Hernandez said the median age of Dade City residents is about 35.

“We have younger families coming in that are just starting out. Their calling this home, they’re building their businesses here. That really has caused us to change things that we’re doing to," she explained. The city wants to preserve all that Dade City has to offer, while all that growth is happening.

It’s where kumquats are grown, alpacas and giraffes roam, antique gift shops are bustling – as well as some eclectic boutiques, and where historic buildings have stood the test of time, such as the Historic Pasco County Courthouse, which dates back to 1909. The city takes pride in its agricultural roots when it was first established in 1889. Today, city officials say it is the “hub” of eastern Pasco County and where businesses and its economy can continue to grow.

"It's a challenge," Hernandez described, "but we think of it as an opportunity."

Saving the historic courthouse

Sylvia Young was a county commissioner for 20 years. She is retired now and has been a lifelong Pasco County resident.

“I’ve always loved Dade City,” she said.

The Pasco County Courthouse was built in 1909. Much later, a new courthouse was built, and the original sat their deteoriating. It still stands today because of Young. Out of all the things she has done in her career as a county commissioner, she said preserving and bringing back the county courthouse was one of her proudest achievements.

“It is, it really is,” she said to FOX 13’s Russell Rhodes. “It took a long time to get the grants and then it was a long time to get a contractor. We wanted the perfect company.”

“It was a lot,” she added.

“Do you miss being a part of all of this?” Russell asked.

“Not really,” she responded with a laugh. “I did my thing for 20 years. Now, they’re elected. I never did like to get into anybody else’s business. They have their own ideas. As long as they keep it up and keep it open, I’m happy. I think it’s gorgeous.”

In front of the courthouse, there is a marker that reads, “Commissioner Sylvia Young, who served from November 18, 1980 to November 21, 2000. With great appreciation for your dreams, efforts, and dedication to the major role you played to keep history alive with the preservation of this historic courthouse.”

To this day, the old courthouse is used and is listed on the National Register of Historical Places.

On November 8, Good Day Tampa Bay will showcase all that Dade City has to offer – from its history to its bustling downtown. This story will be updated throughout the morning.