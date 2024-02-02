Attempted murder suspect arrested after firing shots in Winter Haven backyard: Police

A man accused of firing gunshots and threatening to kill a Winter Haven resident he had an argument with has been arrested.

Police say Leon Richardson Jr.,32, went into the backyard of a home at 127 Ave. V NW shortly after 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday and began yelling and shooting at the victim.

According to investigators, Richardson left the area, but made several threatening phone calls to the victim, who was not struck by a bullet or injured in the shooting.

Officers say they found shell casings in the victim’s backyard, and he told them that Richardson had been threatening him ever since the pair got into an altercation the day before.

Shortly before the shooting, police say the victim got a video call from Richardson who threatened to shoot and kill him.

Leon Richardson Junior mugshot courtesy of the Winter Haven Police Department.

Richardson stated in the video, he would shoot the victim in the head, and he didn't, "give a f*** about how I go out."

Police found Richardson at a Chevron gas station in Dundee, where he was arrested.

Richardson has been charged with attempted murder, armed burglary with assault, use of a firearm during a felony, written threat to injure or kill and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Richardson also had a felony warrant out of Hillsborough County for written threats to kill.