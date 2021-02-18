Auburndale growth explosion presents challenge for city

There is an explosion of growth in what has been an otherwise fairly sleepy Polk County town until recently.

The Cabana Club RV Resort is the area’s newest resident of Auburndale. It covers dozens of acres and will have space for 280 RVs and eventually offer more than 100 vacation tiny houses to rent.

"The family used to own a blueberry farm here and about four years ago they started thinking about another option for the property, and lo and behold, here we are," said Tom Wheary, the new general manager.

The resort offers an array of entertainment, including a pool, miniature golf course, a tiki hut and daily fun activities.

"It will be huge for families," said Kris Keprios of Visit Central Florida.

The new resort borders a recently built water ski cable park and two new subdivisions that are now under construction. One new subdivision was a cattle ranch and the other was a citrus grove.

About 2,800 new homes are expected to be built in Auburndale over the next five years.

"Of course, every department will feel the impact," said Amy Palmer, director of community development for the city. "Where are these people going to shop? Where are they going to play? Are there new parks that need to be built? So, it definitely presents a challenge."



