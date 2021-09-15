Auburndale High teacher dies at Lakeland hospital after contracting COVID-19

article

A young teacher in Polk County passed away following his battle with COVID-19, his family told FOX 13.

D’Anthony Dorsey, 24, was an Auburndale High School teacher. Hours before his death, his mom, Lydia Dorsey, spoke to FOX 13 Tuesday, saying her son was feeling ill about one month ago and went to the hospital.

She says he was told he was not sick enough to be admitted, and was sent home. A few days later, he felt worse and went back. She says he was sent home again.

Finally, she says, his body crashed, was rushed by ambulance and admitted. He has been there ever since.

He was intubated at Lakeland Regional Health with kidney failure after contracting COVID-19.

It was a surprise to many people around him. D’Anthony was described as a healthy, strapping young guy and lifelong athlete. In high school and college, he never saw a sport he didn’t want to compete in, from football to wrestling to track and field.

Those around him, including family members, never thought the virus would make him this ill.

"What you don’t ever want to see is your child being intubated and put on a ventilator," Lydia said before D’Anthony passed away. "Every time I go to sleep I see it."

Lydia said she is not sure if her son was vaccinated, and questions the governor’s mandate, which is now being litigated, to prohibit districts from mandating masks for school children.

"I wish the governor could see my son on a ventilator and explain to me why he thinks my son doesn’t deserve to be protected while he teaches," she said.