Auburndale man arrested for exposing himself in Dunkin’ drive-thru line: Police

An Auburndale man was arrested this week after exposing himself in a Dunkin' drive-thru line, according to officers.

The Auburndale Police Department said charges were filed against Paul Ring, 60, for exposure of sexual organs.

Investigators said the incident happened on March 19. The suspect, who was driving a red pickup truck, was waiting in the drive-thru lane, waiting for his order.

Mugshot of Paul Ring. Courtesy: Polk County Jail.

The victim was working drive-thru orders when the suspect pulled up, according to police. She asked the suspect for his card to pay for the order, but authorities said that's when she noticed he had his pants down, exposing himself to her.

After that, the suspect drove off.

The manager who was on-duty called the police department after the incident. The victim told police that she felt extremely uncomfortable, and had recognized the suspect, saying he'd been to Dunkin' several times.

Law enforcement investigated and were able to find the suspect based on his vehicle tg number. They identified the suspect as Ring during their investigation, and took him into custody on Tuesday.

