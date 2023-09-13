Bahia Beach high bacteria levels, swim advisory issued

article

A health advisory has been issued for Bahia Beach in Ruskin, according to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough (DOH-Hillsborough).

Officials warn beach goers that there is a potential health risk to the bathing public and swimming is not recommended. DOH-Hillsborough monitors the water quality in saltwater beaches once each week through Florida's Healthy Beaches Program.

The water samples are analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci). Enterococci normally inhabits the intestinal tract of humans and animals.

The presence of th bacteria may indicate increased risk of human disease, infections, or rashes, according to officials. The bacteria is also an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.

Officials say advisories for Ben T. Davis and Davis Island beaches have been lifted.

To find information on the latest testing, click here.