Bartow baseball team honors 6-year-old player killed in dirt bike crash

Community members came together to remember 6-year-old Mikey Harmon-Almeida who died in early February after being hit by a dirt bike. Bartow Baseball honored him on Saturday during the league's opening ceremonies.

"Mikey was rambunctious. Sometimes a little mischievous, but we all had fun," Mikey's baseball coach Janie Castleberry said.

Loved ones describe Mikey as an energetic spirit. Castleberry says he lived to play the game.

"Mikey loved baseball. He loved it. His favorite thing to do was bat. He wanted to bat all the time," Castleberry said.

His life was cut short back on February 4. Mikey had just gotten off the school bus excited to show his mother a reward he received from his teacher. He was crossing Summerlin Street in Bartow when police say he was struck by a dirt bike. He was flown to Tampa General Hospital, but died from his injuries days later.

"It really saddened me to hear of Mikey's passing. It really touched my heart. Mikey was one of seven children in his family and they all miss him very much," Castleberry stated.

On Saturday, Bartow Baseball held their opening ceremonies beginning with a special tribute to Mikey.

"He was just devastated. His son should be here today. That's just the word from his dad's mouth. It just hits you right here because this little boy should be here today," organizer William Dunn commented.

Dunn, along with Castleberry, helped organize a special raffle and gift giveaway with all proceeds from tickets sales going to benefit Mikey's family.

"The biggest thing now is taking care of his parents. Mikey was very rambunctious. Very memorable," Bartow Baseball President Wesley Harbin said.