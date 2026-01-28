Several animals found dead after house fire in Crystal River: CCFR

The Brief Several animals were found dead after a fire broke out at a Crystal River home on Tuesday afternoon, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue. Two dogs and one cat were found dead inside the home and firefighters were able to save one cat and one snake. Investigators say that the fire was electrical in nature, and started near a living area just inside the front door.



What we know:

When firefighters arrived, they found an active fire on the porch that had extended into the home.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Two dogs and one cat were found dead inside the home and firefighters were able to save one cat and one snake. Despite their search efforts, fire crews were not able to find one additional cat.

CCFR says that nobody was home at the time of the fire and the surviving animals were cared for on scene until Citrus County Animal Control arrived.

What they're saying:

Investigators say that the fire was electrical in nature, and started near a living area just inside the front door. They do believe it was an accident, but they are investigating.

About 30% of the home and its contents were impacted by the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting impacted residents.