Bay Area CEO’s help make dream home a reality with Habitat for Humanity

On Saturday morning, Jasmine Middlebrooks worked alongside 50 Bay Area CEO’s to make her dream of owning a home a reality.

It was all part of Habitat for Humanity Pinellas and Pasco County’s ‘CEO Build’.

"It’s really about making an impact in the community. There are so many families that are our neighbors that don’t have an affordable place to live and that’s really the impact that Habitat’s making," said Bill Brand, the CEO of Rue21 and a Habitat International board member.

Middlebrooks, a nurse’s assistant at Tampa General Hospital looks forward to moving into the home with her 13-year-old daughter and her 3-year-old daughter.

"I am triple blessed," said Middlebrooks. "This is a big opportunity for me and my family."

She says the past few years have been rough and hopes the house brings stability and comfort to her family.

"The last two years, I battled going through a divorce, I lost my mother two weeks before my 31st birthday, so just to have this opportunity to kind of do something that will help me in the long run and just be there for my girls, and show them keep going no matter what you go through in life, and just keep pushing," Middlebrooks said.

LINK: For more information on the CEO Build, visit www.habitatpwp.org/ceobuild.