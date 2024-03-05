Bay Area credit union helps pet parents make ends meet

A pet food drive has hearts warming and tails wagging across the Bay Area.

Linda Warnkan brings bags of dog and cat food to her job at Achieva Credit Union to give to animals in need.

"To think of the people that can't afford to feed their animals, it's nice to be able to get behind something, to be able to support them with that," Warnkan said.

READ: Tampa auto repair shop wants to pump the brakes on hunger

Employees and members are coming together to ensure that furry friends in need receive the nourishment they deserve by participating in Achieva Credit Union's pet food drive.

The pet food drive runs through March 13.

"As a mom of two rescue dogs, I know how hard it is sometimes with financial responsibility for pets," Warnkan shared. "So, being able to work for a place that allows us to bring our dogs to work and actually does charity for pets is just a great advantage."

"We are trying to collect as much as we can get for Feeding Tampa Bay," Tasha Cohen Glynn, public relations communications liaison at Achieva Credit Union said.

READ: Sun City Swim Dancers make a splash by proving age is just a number

The need is great.

"Eighty-three percent of parents would forego their meals to feed their dogs," Cohen Glynn explained. "And when we heard that, and we heard National Puppy Day was right here, it just made sense for us to support local pets."

The credit union is matching up to 500 pounds of donated dog food. Expand

All of the food collected will be going to Feeding Tampa Bay, a non-profit organization whose goal is to fight hunger.

"So many people have pets to take care of, and we just want to make sure that they have not only healthy food for their table, but healthy food for their pets too, so they don't have to make those difficult choices," Shannon Hannon- Oliviero, with Feeding Tampa Bay said.

READ: Bay Area teacher has been beacon of hope and change for his students for nearly 40 years

A community coming together showing what a small act of kindness can have on our four-legged companions.

Employees and members are donating pet food.

The credit union is matching up to 500 pounds of donated dog food.

All Achieva Credit Unions are taking part in the donation drive. The collections will end on March 13.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter