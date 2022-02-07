Bay Area recovery center helping young adults create a brighter future

A Tampa area organization working with families who are battling substance abuse is now expanding to meet the growing need among young people.

Phoenix House Florida has been helping people in recovery for 30 years.

Phoenix House also operates the Derek Jeter Adolescent Center in Brandon, a facility helping youth create brighter futures. The center has helped more than 5,000 young people across the Bay Area since 2008.

The nonprofit organization is planning an inaugural gala in March to raise funds to support the adolescent program’s expansion.

For more information on the Phoenix House, visit www.phoenixfl.org.