River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, Sarasota County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, DeSoto County, Pasco County
5
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Sumter County, Coastal Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Sarasota County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Highlands County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Sumter County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Hardee County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Hernando County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County

Bay Area residents rush to get out of town ahead of Hurricane Milton

By
Published  October 7, 2024 3:55pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

TAMPA - Northbound traffic on I-75 started to get heavier, and gas stations began running out of fuel in Hillsborough County Monday ahead of Hurricane Milton’s arrival. 

Hillsborough County issued a mandatory evacuation order for Evacuation Zones A and B, and for all mobile homes and manufactured housing throughout the County starting at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7. 

"Costco, Sam’s: Crazy. Wawa: Crazy," resident Kim Yand said. "It is what it is. Everyone’s out."

Yand said she and her husband went to six gas stations before they found one with gas. 

Hurricane Milton Coverage

"God help us all," Yand said of the process of preparing for Hurricane Milton some two weeks after Hurricane Helene.

By Monday afternoon, the Wawa off Dale Mabry in Tampa only had diesel and non-ethanol. Staff on site told FOX 13 that more fuel should be on the way.

The company, GasBuddy, has a Fuel and Power Availability tracker, where Tampa Bay residents can type their city in the search bar to find nearby gas stations with both fuel and power. 

The interactive map will also identify gas stations that don't have fuel.

