Bay Area school districts interview candidates for the next academic year virtually

With educators making the switch to virtual learning in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it makes sense that the hiring process for next year’s teachers would be done online too.

“We've been really proactive even in these circumstances," said Sara Broom, Bay Point Elementary School principal.

On Saturday the Pinellas County School District hosted a virtual job fair with interviews taking place over video conference instead of face to face.

"It's not much different than our traditional job fair where you're just trying to get to know the candidate and whether or not they'll do well with our student population," Broom explained.

Teaching candidates answered questions from behind their screens as district staff looked to fill positions at 14 of their schools within their Transformation Zone.

“A lot of our students come behind in reading, come from communities that may be under-served at this time,” Broom said. “So they have to have a passion for a challenge."

The COVID-19 pandemic shows the value of a good teacher.

“We are their touchstone, and we want to make sure that we're there positive in knowing that they're still going to have greatness, they're not going to be behind, we're all in this together," Broom said.

Hillsborough County School District will host job fairs April 28, April 30 and May 5.

Interviewees must register in advance and school district officials plan to hire multiple teachers for multiple different roles across their district to be ready for the upcoming school year.

Click here for more information, or to register.

