Bay Area volunteers remove thousands of pounds of trash and invasive plants during cleanup events

Volunteers across the Bay Area spent Saturday picking up trash, removing invasive plants and helping restore local ecosystems as part of the nationwide "Greatest American Cleanup" campaign.

Nationwide Cleanup :

The effort, organized by Keep America Beautiful, aims to remove 25 billion pounds of litter across the country before Independence Day, when the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary.

Affiliate organizations in Hillsborough, Manatee and Pasco counties held cleanup events to contribute to that goal.

Local perspective:

At Picnic Island Park, nearly 80 volunteers with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, the city of Tampa Green Team and Radiant Church worked for hours clearing invasive Brazilian pepper trees and collecting litter.

The fast-growing plant forms dense canopies that crowd out native vegetation and threaten mangroves in coastal areas.

Volunteers chopped down branches, hauled debris and cleared thousands of pounds of plant material from along Picnic Island Boulevard.

Others spread out through the park collecting trash, including cans, cigarette butts and party streamers.

Organizers estimate the cleanup at the park alone removed more than 36,000 pounds of debris and vegetation.

Dig deeper:

Brazilian pepper trees are considered a highly invasive species in Florida.

According to volunteers, the plant spreads easily when berries fall into nearby waterways, allowing seeds to travel and grow in new areas.

As the trees spread, they can block sunlight and prevent native plants, including mangroves, from growing.

Removing the species helps restore natural habitats and protect wildlife that depends on native vegetation.

The work wasn’t limited to Tampa.

About 100 volunteers with Keep Manatee Beautiful collected trash along the Manatee Avenue Causeway, filling a 4,700-pound dumpster with litter.

Meanwhile, crews with Suncoast Aquaventures headed out on the water to remove debris from local waterways. Their total haul is still being calculated.

Cleanup events were also held in Pasco County through Keep Pasco Beautiful.

What you can do:

Residents who want to participate in future efforts can join Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful’s sixth Annual Great Port Cleanup, scheduled for April 17 at three locations around the bay.

Organizers say volunteer events like these help keep local waterways clean while protecting native plants and wildlife.