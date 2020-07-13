BayCare pausing some non-urgent surgeries in Hillsborough, Polk counties

BayCare Health System says it will reduce the number of non-urgent surgeries it performs to free up space for severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Monday's announcement said the changes will affect patients in Hillsborough and Polk counties.

BayCare said the temporary change is effective Thursday, July 16, at 5 p.m. and impacts all six of BayCare’s Hillsborough hospitals: St. Joseph’s, St. Joseph’s Children’s, St. Joseph’s Women’s in Tampa; St. Joseph’s-North in Lutz; St. Joseph’s-South in Riverview; and South Florida Baptist in Plant City, as well as three hospitals in Polk County: Winter Haven, Winter Haven Women’s and Bartow Regional Medical Center.

Surgeries for life-threatening situations will continue, BayCare said.

In a statement, BayCare said, "unlike the state-mandated ban on elective surgeries earlier this year, BayCare’s effort will still allow many non-urgent surgeries and procedures to continue. Generally, surgeries that could be deferred are those that are not medically urgent and require overnight recovery in the hospital."

BayCare said available hospital bed capacity has declined "significantly due to rising COVID-19 cases" in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties.

The same rules are already in effect at BayCare's Pinellas County facilities and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital in Pasco County.

