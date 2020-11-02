Behind the scenes of professional RC racing at SS Raceway

Radio-controlled cars have been the prized possession of children and adults across the world for decades. Some have even made a career out of RC Racing and for them, few tracks compare to Tampa's SS Speedway.

The track and hobby shop has helped hone the skills of battery-powered RC car racers for years.

At SS Raceway, there are two tracks under one roof, making this a year-round sport even in Florida.

Whether on the dirt or paved surface, these cars are fast.

If jumps and flips are your thing, offroading may be for you. If you're more a fan of speed, the low-riding cars on the paved track might be your speed.

But no matter what your preference, if you wreck, nobody gets hurt.

RC car racing is also great for just about any age and the sport adds an educational element because most RC car racers like to build their own cars. That's where the boddy shop comes in.

They sell everything from fully-functional RC vehicles to buildable kits to individual parts.

SS Hobbies & Raceway is located at 6811 E. Broadway Ave, Tampa.

They're usually open M-F 1 p.m.- 5 p.m., but to limit capacity during the pandemic, they ask customers call ahead at 813-601-7227 for track and hobby shop hours.

Prices to use the track are: $10 for the first hour or $20 for the day

SS Speedway hosts oval racing every Friday night. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday is offroad racing, with gates at 9 a.m. and the track at 10 a.m. Racing starts at noon. The entry fee is $10 per class.

Food and drinks are available on race day.

For more information, visit the SS Speedway Facebook page, or the website of SS Speedway's owner, Ronnie Setser, http://www.ronniesetser.com/ or call 813-879-1616.