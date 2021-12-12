Bicyclist killed in crash with motor vehicle, Pinellas Park police say
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating a crash Saturday night left a bicyclist dead.
It happened at about 11:30 p.m. on the 9600 block of 49th Street. The southbound lanes of 49th St. were closed for several hours during the crash investigation.
A second collision also occurred in the northbound lanes.
Authorities say more information will be released upon completion of the investigation.
