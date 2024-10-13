Biden arrives in Tampa to tour Hurricane Milton damage

President Joe Biden arrived at MacDill Air Force Base on Sunday morning, met by US Congresswoman Kathy Castor, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, and Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers.

Biden is in Tampa to survey the damage left on the Bay Area by Hurricane Milton last week. Hurricane Milton brought unprecedented rain and winds to the region, marking one of the largest hurricanes the region has seen in over 100 years.

Before the storm, Biden declared a State of Emergency in Florida. Since then, he has directed his administration to administer federal aid to any Florida county that suffered storm-related damage.

He is expected to take an aerial tour of St. Petersburg via helicopter to assess the city's damage, after which he will receive an operational briefing from local officials.

The President is then expected to greet first responders and deliver remarks before leaving the area for his home in Deleware.

Press play to watch FOX 13 live:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: