Florida’s graduation requirements, recess rules may change as bills move forward

A slate of bills aimed at reducing regulations on public schools began moving forward at the state capitol this week.

The legislation, in part, would repeal requirements that high-school students pass the state’s standardized English-language arts exam in 10th grade and pass the Algebra I end-of-course assessment to receive high-school diplomas.

Under the current system, students also can satisfy the requirements by earning comparative scores on certain other standardized tests.

The bill also includes changing part of state law that sets a standard for students to advance to the fourth grade.

Third-grade students must score high enough on an English-language arts exam to reach the next grade level.

The proposal would add what is known as a "good cause exemption" that would give parents a say in whether their students stay in third grade or move to fourth grade. State Senator Corey Simon is the bill sponsor.

"We’ve got to stop trying to shove that round peg in a square hole with some of our students and if they have figured it out, why are we holding them back?" asked State Sen. Corey Simon. "Why are we putting them through those paces when they already know where they want to be?"

Another hot-button issue included in the bill involves requirements for school recess. The measure would provide flexibility to districts about the way schools structure the 100 required minutes of recess per week.

Currently, elementary schools are required to have 20 consecutive minutes of recess each day.