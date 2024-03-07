'We're very, very lucky:' 4-year-old son of Blue Jays pitcher likely to leave hospital in coming days

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Erik Swanson spoke to the media for the first time since his 4-year-old son was struck by a car in Clearwater in February, and he shared a positive update.

"I stand here very happily telling you that in the next day or two, he should probably be going home," the Blue Jays reliever told the media on Thursday, according to a reporter with MLB.com.

READ: 4-year-old son of Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in critical condition after being hit by car in Clearwater

Swanson's son, Toby, was airlifted to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital on Feb. 25 in critical condition after he was struck by a valet driver at the Opal Sands, at 430 S. Gulfview Blvd.

Blue Jays Manager John Schneider announced at the time Swanson was stepping away from the team to be with his family.

READ: Toronto Blue Jays pitcher’s 4-year-old son out of PICU after being hit by car in Clearwater

A couple of days after he was hospitalized, Toby was released from the pediatric intensive care unit. Erik's wife, Madison, posted an update to Instagram at the time.

"I don't have the words, idk where to begin. We have been overwhelmed with a huge amount of love and support over the last few days. To the people who have reached out in any capacity, we will never be able to express in words how meaningful it has been (we don't have the mental capacity to reach out to you all) but we see you, we hear you, it has gotten our little boy through all of this," wrote Madison Swanson in part.

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Swanson thanked the first responders in Clearwater.

"I can't even put into words how grateful we are."