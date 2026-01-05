Body found in pond near International Plaza: Police
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating after they say a body was pulled from a retention pond near International Plaza on Monday morning.
What we know:
According to the Tampa Police Department, officers went to the 2200 block of N West Shore Blvd. around 10:30 a.m. to investigate reports of a body in the water.
The body was recovered by members of the Tampa Police Dive Team.
READ: Uber driver kidnapped at gunpoint after picking up customer at Tampa strip club: PCSO
What we don't know:
Detectives are in the process of identifying the person and notifying their next of kin.
It is unclear how the person died. The official cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.
The Source: This article was written based on a press release from the Tampa Police Department.