Uber driver kidnapped at gunpoint after picking up customer at Tampa strip club: PCSO

The Brief A suspected gunman is on the loose after deputies say he forced an Uber driver to go to Dundee after being picked up at a Tampa strip club. Before stopping in Dundee, the victim told deputies that the suspect ordered him to stop at Salem’s restaurant in Winter Haven, where the suspect ordered some food at the drive-thru. Jamarcus Fowler is wanted on charges of armed kidnapping, armed burglary and aggravated assault.



Polk County deputies are searching for a suspected gunman accused of forcing an Uber driver to go to Dundee after being picked up at a Tampa strip club.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, an Uber driver called 911 and reported that he was forced to drive to Dundee at gunpoint by a man he picked up from Alibi Gentlemen’s Club in Tampa.

Before stopping in Dundee, the victim told deputies that the suspect ordered him to stop at Salem’s restaurant in Winter Haven, where the suspect ordered some food at the drive-thru.

Once in the Dundee area, investigators said the suspect ordered the driver to stop in the area of Spring Creek Road and LynRock Avenue east of Dundee and count to ten before taking off.

That’s when the victim called the sheriff’s office.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Dig deeper:

Investigators with the PCSO’s robbery unit identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jamarcus Fowler, who lives on Spring Creek Road—just one street north of where he got out of the Uber vehicle.

Detectives got an arrest warrant for Fowler on charges of armed kidnapping, armed burglary and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on Fowler's whereabouts is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (863) 298-6200.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

Call 1-888-400 TIPS (8477) Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida

Dial **TIPS from your cell phone

Visit http://heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip,"

Download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet