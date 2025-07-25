Expand / Collapse search

Body found in water in Seminole, investigation underway: Deputies

Published  July 25, 2025 9:17pm EDT
Pinellas County
SEMINOLE, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in Seminole, according to deputies. 

What we know:

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said they responded before 6 p.m. to the area of 6533 99th Way North in Seminole after receiving a report about what appeared to be a body in the water. 

Deputies said they did find someone who was dead when they arrived at the scene. 

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified the person who was found dead or confirmed how they died. They said this remains an active investigation.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. 

