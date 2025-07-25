Body found in water in Seminole, investigation underway: Deputies
SEMINOLE, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in Seminole, according to deputies.
What we know:
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said they responded before 6 p.m. to the area of 6533 99th Way North in Seminole after receiving a report about what appeared to be a body in the water.
Deputies said they did find someone who was dead when they arrived at the scene.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not identified the person who was found dead or confirmed how they died. They said this remains an active investigation.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.