Boil-water notice rescinded for northwest Hillsborough County

A precautionary boil water notice has been lifted for residents in northwest Hillsborough County.

The notice was put in place on Tuesday, Dec. 15 after a contractor damaged a line near the intersection of Citrus Park Drive and Sheldon Road.

County officials lifted the boil water notice Thursday morning after bacteriological sampling showed the water meets quality standards.

The boundary of the impacted area was west of Veterans Expressway to Ehrlich Road and west of Gunn Highway to Racetrack Road all the way to the Pinellas County line.

Last week, a work crew in Tampa struck a water main outside the city's primary treatment plant, resulting in a days-long boil water notice for thousands of customers.

The Hillsborough County Health Department said a precautionary boil water notice is required after pressure in the lines drops below a certain level.