Citrus Park water main break interrupts service for some Hillsborough residents

A water main break in northwest Hillsborough County is affecting residents in the Westchase and Citrus Park areas.

According to a Hillsborough County spokesperson, a contractor working on the Citrus Park Roadway Project “impacted" a water main just after 4 p.m.

The view from SkyFOX showed a work crew at a construction site with water bubbling up from the broken pipe near the intersection of Citrus Park Drive and Sheldon Road.

Some area residents have told FOX 13 they have little or no water service.

No other details were immediately available.

Last week, a work crew in Tampa struck a water main outside the city's primary treatment plant, resulting in a days-long boil water notice for thousands of customers.

