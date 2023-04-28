Bok Towers changes tune this weekend with Taylor Swift music

A medley of Taylor Swift music will fill the air in Lake Wales this weekend.

The Bok Tower Gardens will be playing eight songs from the music superstar – a change from the traditional scores coming from the Florida landmark.

"It's going to sound very different, but the tune will definitely be recognizable," Bok Tower carillonneur Geert D'hollander said.

The long-time carillonneur has been working on arranging the music with Blanchard Carillon Fellow Annie Gao. They will perform the music together.

READ: Gasparilla Music Festival showcases global and homegrown talent while funding music education

"She's playing the melody. I'm doing the harmony. I'm focusing on what would be the band from Taylor, and she's doing the singing, the leading voice," D'hollander said.

The carillon is a large instrument featuring 60 bells, which all vary in size.

"This instrument is so impressive. You can play almost anything from Bach, Mozart, all the way to Taylor Swift," D'hollander said.

The pair's performance includes an eight-song set on Friday morning. Saturday's performance will be at 11 a.m., and the program will feature some of the artist's popular songs from "Love Story" to "Look What You Made Me Do."

Both musicians hope the performance attracts the next generation.

"You know, especially as someone in my twenties, every time I tell people I play bells, they say it's a medieval instrument," Gao said. "You want to prove to them that you can definitely play modern music on it as well."

For more information, visit boktowergardens.org.