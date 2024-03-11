Bradenton man calls deputies after shooting roommate, detectives investigating

A man who shot and killed his roommate in Bradenton Sunday night told deputies that his roommate stabbed him before the shooting, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded to the 5500 block of Fountain Lake Circle after receiving a call around 11 p.m. That's when they found the 28-year-old roommate dead inside an apartment.

The victim's roommate, who's also a 28-year-old man, was still at the apartment and told deputies he had been stabbed by his roommate before the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives are investigating the homicide and the Manatee County Homicide Unit is still going over evidence. No one had been charged, according to authorities.

