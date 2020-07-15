Bradenton orders businesses to post signs encouraging mask usage

Beginning Friday, Bradenton businesses will be required to post signs recommending that customers wear masks in public.

The city council voted unanimously to approve the order Wednesday.

The ordinance does not require the public to wear face coverings and it does not require businesses to force them to. Businesses that don’t post the signs can be fined.

An individual business has the right to require masks if desired.

RELATED: List of mandatory mask orders in the Tampa Bay area