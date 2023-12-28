5 arrested in Bradenton, 3 sought in drug-trafficking undercover operation

article

Five members of a drug-trafficking operation were arrested following a five-month undercover operation in Bradenton that resulted in the recovery of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to police.

Investigators with the Bradenton Police Department seized 121.6 grams of fentanyl, 924.4 grams of methamphetamine, and four firearms as a result of the operation led by BPD's Narcotics Unit.

In August, task force detectives and agents learned that Pedro Garcia, a documented gang member and felon, was using multiple co-conspirators to distribute drugs in Bradenton and Manatee County.

Through the investigation, detectives and agents purchased fentanyl from Garcia, and a wiretap warrant was authorized for his phone.

Photo courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

On December 4, authorities conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving Garcia's home, according to police. A positive alert from K9 Blue led to a search that uncovered 924.4 grams of methamphetamine.

Photo courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

Further search warrants on December 21 and December 22 on Garcia's home and a home frequented by him uncovered 72.4 grams of fentanyl, two rifles, two handguns, and multiple rounds of ammunition.

According to BPD, the following people were arrested in the operation:

Pedro Garcia, 41: Three counts of trafficking in Fentanyl, conspiracy to traffic Fentanyl, conspiracy to sell Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of public housing, four counts of possession of a firearm by a gang-related convicted felon, and possession of ammunition by a gang-related convicted felon. At the time of his arrest, Garcia was on federal probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was out on bond for two murder charges in Manatee County.

Rocky Jimenez, 42: Two counts of trafficking in Fentanyl, possession of Fentanyl, and conspiracy to sell Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of public housing.

Ernestina Gutierrez, 56: Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Cynthia Gutierrez-Mendez, 26: Conspiracy to deliver cocaine within 1000 feet of a school and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a church.

Gerardo Casiano, 23: Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a church.

Police also issued warrants for the following people: