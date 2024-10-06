Hurricane Milton: Manatee County updates & information
BRADENTON, Fla. - As Hurricane Milton works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Manatee County need to know.
A local State of Emergency was declared for Tropical Storm Milton on Saturday.
Manatee County Evacuations:
Evacuations of zones A & B will begin at 2 p.m. Monday.
Manatee County Closings:
No closings have been announced.
Manatee County Sandbags:
Bradenton sandbags
- Public Works Annex, Sunday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Residents are instructed to use 9th St. W. to enter the area behind the Annex, located at 1411 9th St. W. Signage will be in place.
Sandbag distribution is limited to 10 bags per car, and a valid ID demonstrating City residency will be required. Please remember to clear your storm drains and keep those sandbags on hand through the end of hurricane season.
Manatee County Schools:
Manatee County Schools will be closed Monday through Wednesday. All school activities, including athletics, are canceled Monday through Wednesday.
Manatee County more information:
Click here for more information from Manatee County EOC.
