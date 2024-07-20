Brian Battie update: Football player injured in shooting reportedly takes first steps with cane

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Brian Battie, an Auburn running back who used to play football for USF, took his first steps with a cane after he was shot outside a Sarasota hookah lounge in May, according to an update posted to a GoFundMe run by his family.

The update was posted on Saturday and his family said Battie took his first steps with a cane on Tuesday.

"Witnessing this milestone filled our heart with indescribable happiness and pride. It's a testament to Brian’s unwavering strength, resilience, and determination. This road hasn't been easy, but with each small step forward, he has shown us the power of perseverance and courage," wrote his family.

They thanked Sarasota Memorial and Battie's doctors for being part of his care and recovery.

"We are beyond thankful for the Dr.’s, medical team, therapists, and all our loved ones who have supported us every step of the way. Your expertise, encouragement, and unwavering belief in his potential have been invaluable," shared the Battie family.

Brian Battie was critically injured when shots rang out at the Tallywood Centre Plaza located in the 3400 block of 17th Street around 3:30 a.m. on May 18.

Three others were also injured in the shooting and Brian Battie's brother, 24-year-old Tommie Battie, was killed.

Darryl Bernard Brookins was arrested and charged with murder and felon in possession of a firearm after the shooting. According to a probable cause affidavit, video footage shows Brookins walking toward Brian and Tommie Battie while immediately drawing a gun and shooting at the brothers.

According to the affidavit, both Battie brothers returned gunfire. That’s when the video shows Brian Battie falling to the ground. Tommie Battie fell to the ground next to him and died from his injuries.

Brian Battie's family is hoping for more "victories and milestones" as he continues to recover.

"To Brian: your bravery and determination continue to inspire us all. This week marks not just a physical achievement but a reminder of the boundless possibilities that lie ahead. We celebrate this milestone with hearts full of hope and gratitude for every step forward," the update reads.

