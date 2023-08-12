Temple Terrace Police searching for suspect involved in armed robbery at a 7-Eleven

article

On Saturday morning, a black male robbed the 7-Eleven, located at 10843 N. 56th St., in Temple Terrace, according to authorities.

Police say the suspect entered the 7-Eleven at around 7:40 a.m. and demanded money from the cashier at gunpoint.

The suspect also pointed a firearm at a customer and demanded that they lie on the floor.

According to authorities, the suspect then removed cash from the register and exited the store.

Police say the suspect wore a gray shirt, acid wash jeans, red shoes and a black ball cap with multicolor lettering.

The suspect's face was covered by a mask.

Anyone with information leading to the suspect's identity is asked to contact the Temple Terrace Police Department at 813-989-7110.