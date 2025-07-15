Busch Gardens Tampa Bay opens its new family-friendly park Wild Oasis

The Brief Busch Gardens Tampa Bay opens its remodeled Jungala area, which is now called Wild Oasis. Wild Oasis features nature exhibits including animals such as capybaras, giant anteaters, tropical birds and squirrel monkeys. The area will include a 35-foot Treetop Drop tower, which features a multimedia experience, climbs up to 45-feet high, a splash pad, and a Latin-American restaurant.



Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is now welcoming visitors to their family-friendly remodeled Jungala area, which is now called Wild Oasis.

What we know:

The park is a blend of fun and nature. Brian Bacica, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, said, "This vibrant, rainforest-inspired realm is filled with incredible animal habitats, immersive attractions and hands-on play areas designed to entertain, educate and inspire. It's an unforgettable adventure for the whole family."

Wild Oasis has five major features.

What they're saying:

‘Habitat Hideaway’ is a brand-new multi-species exhibit that is home to rain forest species; Capybaras, tropical birds and squirrel monkeys. There are also a few giant anteaters. One of them is named Fernando. Kayla Wendzel, one of Busch Garden’s Zoological Curators, explained that they create data on where the animals are most comfortable. She added that they typically gather this information from where the creatures spend the most time in their habitats.

‘Treetop Drop’ is a 35-foot drop tower with an immersive multimedia experience which features action-packed jungle scenes.

‘Canopy Climb’ contains over 200 feet of horizontal climbing trails and vertical climbs that go up to 45 feet high.

‘Enchanted Falls’ is an interactive splash pad and play area that includes spray towers and fountains. This area could be a kid favorite. Erik Elliott, the Vice President of Engineering and General Services for Busch Gardens said, "One thing that makes the whole area so great is the collective pieces we have in place. It literally is North America’s most immersive kid-friendly realm."

‘TOMA at Orang Café’ is a fast food restaurant offering a Latin-American-inspired menu.

