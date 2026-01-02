Business donates jewelry to Lakeland teen recovering in hospital after being shot by stepfather

The Brief The tragic incident happened at a home in Lakeland just days before Christmas. A Polk County man killed his wife and shot his stepdaughter before killing himself after an argument over the Monday Night Football game, according to Sheriff Grady Judd. Emily Spath Booker said she doesn't know the family, but felt compelled to give back to her community.



The owners of a jewelry business are showing their support and love to the victims of a murder suicide, including a 13-year-old who suffered gunshot wounds.

The tragic incident happened at a home in Lakeland just days before Christmas. The 13-year-old is expected to recover.

RELATED: Man kills wife, shoots stepdaughter before shooting himself after argument over football game: Grady Judd

What we know:

Emily Spath Booker runs the operation at her family's business — Spath Jewelers in Bartow, which is coming up on its 40th anniversary. Jewelry can be a simple gift, but Booker said it can also be a symbol of something good and positive.

"There's so much bad that circulates and so much evil that gets exchanged in this world today and if God presents you with an opportunity to do something good, that's your opportunity," she said.

Booker donated a Pandora bracelet, pearl earrings and a jewelry box to the teenager still recovering in the hospital from gunshot wounds to the shoulder and face.

MORE: Suspects accused of dumping sick puppies in a Largo park illegally bred dogs: Police

The backstory:

The shooting happened at a home in Lakeland on December 22.

According to the sheriff's office, Jason Kenney started yelling at his wife, Crystal Kenney, after she suggested he turn off the San Francisco 49ers football game. Jason had been drinking throughout the night, and the argument escalated to the point where Crystal told her 12-year-old son to call 911.

The boy ran to a neighbor's house for help and that’s when he heard gunshots. PCSO deputies arrived at the home a short time later and found Crystal dead.

"How does an argument over a television program end up with a murder, an attempted murder and a suicide?" said Sheriff Grady Judd during a news conference last week.

READ: Truck driver charged with bank robbery after claiming C-4 explosives, firing on officers: feds

Deputies said the girl is getting excellent care and by some miracle is expected to recover.

What they're saying:

Booker said she doesn't know the family, but felt compelled to give back to her community.

"We wanted them to know that 'we're thinking about you,'" she said. "Everybody deserves to be loved and feel supported and have that behind [them]. That's where it was generated from."