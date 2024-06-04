'Car condo' attracts auto enthusiasts across Bay Area

A nice garage should have nice cars in it.

"That's a Porsche GT4," says David Hale, a retired executive who purchased and customized his own garage at The Motor Enclave, just east of Tampa.

Hale and more than 250 others have purchased what some call a "Car Condo" at The Motor Enclave. Steps away is a large swimming pool with fountains.

"We consider it like a country club for car enthusiasts," laughs Hale, who has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to purchase and then decorate his garage.

Now, the sprawling 200-acre destination with a Formula 1-style track wants more involvement with the public.

"We want to make it a little bit of a public venue at The Motor Enclave. We spent so long developing this, we want everyone to enjoy it," says Hank Johnson, marketing manager at The Motor Enclave.

On Father's Day, they're selling $100 thrill rides with a professional driver. That's on top of the admission price that includes a catered brunch.

They have no business model to follow. They're still inventing this first-of-its-kind business. They believe that hosting corporate and other special events with a driving experience as part of it, will be a money-maker. But they also believe spreading car enthusiasm to the public comes one fast ride at a time, rides like they're selling this Father's Day.

You may not find David Hale in his trackside man cave on Father's Day, but he expects a lot of dads will be attracted to the track.

"If I didn't own (this place) here, it would be the greatest Father’s Day gift," he laughs. "I would be all over it."

But that's no surprise. Hale plans to spend many hours driving and more hours by the pool in this country club for car enthusiasts.

