Car splits in half during fatal Largo crash, FHP says

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News
Officials say both occupants in the car were taken to the hospital but only the driver survived. Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Officials say both men in the car were taken to the hospital but only the driver survived. Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

LARGO, Fla. - According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car split in half after a 26-year-old Largo man lost control while driving on Tuesday night.

Investigators say the driver and his passenger, a 30-year-old Apalachicola man, were traveling north on Starkey Road coming up to Bardmoore Place around 9:49 p.m.

Officials say the driver lost control of the car and drove off the road into the shoulder. The car struck a guide wire for a utility pole before hitting a block wall.

Investigators say the crash happened because the driver lost control. Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Investigators say the crash happened because the driver lost control. Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The car separated into two pieces according to FHP. The back half rolled northwest and hit a tree and two wood fences before stopping in a nearby backyard at 10422 Longwood Drive.

Investigators say both the driver and passenger had serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The passenger died at the hospital according to officials.