Car splits in half during fatal Largo crash, FHP says

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car split in half after a 26-year-old Largo man lost control while driving on Tuesday night.

Investigators say the driver and his passenger, a 30-year-old Apalachicola man, were traveling north on Starkey Road coming up to Bardmoore Place around 9:49 p.m.

Officials say the driver lost control of the car and drove off the road into the shoulder. The car struck a guide wire for a utility pole before hitting a block wall.

Investigators say the crash happened because the driver lost control. Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The car separated into two pieces according to FHP. The back half rolled northwest and hit a tree and two wood fences before stopping in a nearby backyard at 10422 Longwood Drive.

Investigators say both the driver and passenger had serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The passenger died at the hospital according to officials.