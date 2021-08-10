CARES Act funds could be used to pay salaries of school officials who impose mask mandates: White House

Funds distributed to Florida for COVID-19 relief through the American Rescue Plan, or CARES Act, could be used to pay school administrators whose salaries were withheld over imposing mask mandates in school districts, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

During a press briefing at the White House Tuesday, Psaki was asked about federal funds being used to support school districts in states like Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis has said he would consider withholding salaries for administrators who impose mask mandates in classrooms due to COVID-19.

Psaki said the guidelines for allocating CARES Act funds allow for salaries to be paid, so, in theory, those funds could be used to pay withheld salaries of administrators.

"We’re looking at a range of options to support the public health officials, the leaders, the teachers and officials who are trying to protect students and their communities," Psaki said.

Psaki added it may be up to states to distribute those funds, which have already been allocated by the federal government.

This story was reported from Tampa, Florida.