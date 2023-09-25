CCSO: Fentanyl seized during undercover investigation could've killed 52,000 adults

article

On Friday afternoon, 226 grams of methamphetamine and 104 grams of fentanyl were seized after a Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) undercover operation.

During the investigation, deputies say that the CCSO's Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) learned that 49-year-old Robert Paul Kowanko was involved in the sale and delivery of large quantities of methamphetamine within Citrus County. Investigators say that Kowanko lives in Port Charlotte, Florida.

On Friday afternoon, TIU detectives say they conducted a covert operation and bought a large quantity of methamphetamine from Kowanko.

Kowanko traveled from Port Charlotte with his associate, 37-year-old Sean Thomas Joyce, according to authorities. Investigators say they were going to deliver about ½ pounds of meth.

Investigators say a controlled purchase was made from Kowanko and officials seized approximately 226 grams of methamphetamine.

CCSO says that a short time later both Kowanko and Joyce were arrested in the parking lot of the Denny's restaurant in Crystal River by TIU detectives. K9 Deputy Miller and K9 Deputy Danner assisted in the arrest, according to officials.

Detectives say Kowanko was found in possession of approximately 59 grams of fentanyl, while Joyce was found in possession of approximately 45 grams of fentanyl, as well as one gram of crack cocaine.

Investigators say that multiple items of paraphernalia were also recovered from the vehicle driven by Kowanko. Authorities say that the amount of fentanyl seized during this investigation has the potential to kill approximately 52,000 adults.

"Our agency will continue to fight against and protect our residents from these deadly substances," said Sheriff Prendergast in a statement. "It is important to stop illicit narcotics from being brought into our county. The TIU's dedication to halting the distribution train into Citrus County is truly commendable, and thanks to their hard work we have two fewer dealers and a large amount of deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine off our streets."

Kowanko was charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 200 grams, trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams, sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, illegal use of a 2-way communication device, and possession of paraphernalia. His bond was set at none, according to officials.

Joyce was charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 200 grams, trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams, sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, possession of crack cocaine, illegal use of a 2-way communication device, and possession of paraphernalia. Deputies say that his bond was also set at none.