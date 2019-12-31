Child on tricycle in serious condition after being hit by car

Troopers with the Highway Patrol are investigating an accident involving a seven-year-old on a tricycle.

The accident happened just after 7:00 p.m. in Spring Hill near the intersection of Mariner BLVD and Chalmer Street.

According to a crash report, the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Mariner Boulevard as the 7-year-old crossed the intersection with his father and sister. The child stepped in front of the Civic causing the crash.

The driver is not facing any charges at this time.

Stay with FOX 13 as we follow this developing story.