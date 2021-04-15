Chill out with Stanley: Six Lightning fans can spend the coolest night at Amalie for charity

article

Tampa Bay Lightning fans may have missed out on the in-person chance to watch their favorite hockey team claim victory and raise the Stanley Cup, but now they have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend the evening with the trophy.

All you need is $5,000.

The Lightning teamed up with Airbnb to create a space for six Tampa Bay residents to spend the night at Amalie Arena and the evening with the Stanley Cup.

Not only that, they can pop some champagne, have a five-course meal, set off those mini-bolts from the Tesla coil, sound the goal siren and take a Zamboni ride.

Of course, there will be Thunder Bug.

All proceeds will be given to the Lightning Foundation to benefit the mental health services provided by the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay along with other initiatives.

"The Tampa Bay region has seen an uptick of residents seeking help for anxiety and depression due to events spurred by the coronavirus pandemic," according to a statement by the Lightning. "This has resulted in thousands more crisis calls, counseling appointments and psychiatry visits."

Booking opens at noon on April 19. The one-night stay will take place on April 24.

The listing can be found here: Airbnb.com/h/Bolts