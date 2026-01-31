Chilly temps greet hundreds of thousands at Gasparilla Parade of Pirates

The Brief Cold temperatures, rain and strong winds put a chill on this year’s Gasparilla Pirate Festival parade. Despite the weather, hundreds of thousands still lined Bayshore Boulevard for the annual Tampa tradition. Fans bundled up, caught beads and celebrated as the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla marched on.



This year’s Gasparilla Parade of Pirates looked a little different, with Mother Nature turning down the heat. Cold temperatures, whipping winds and occasional rain greeted pirates and parade-goers along the 4.5-mile route from Bayshore Boulevard to downtown Tampa.

Even so, hundreds of thousands of people showed up, trading tank tops and shorts for coats, gloves and blankets, determined to keep the long-standing tradition alive.

What they're saying:

"It’s ice cold. But we are die-hards," Tom Gargan said, bundled up along the route.

Others came prepared. "We have about 50 blankets where we are," 11-year-old Julia Menter said.

Parade highlights:

The celebration officially kicked off after the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla symbolically stole the key to the city from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

The parade featured law enforcement motorcades, marching bands, elaborately decorated floats and this year’s grand marshal, three-time Stanley Cup champion and former Tampa Bay Lightning Forward Pat Maroon.

Pirates tossed beads to cheering crowds as spectators lined the route, ready to catch some pirate’s booty.

Traditions run deep:

For many, Gasparilla is all about planning and tradition, even in uncomfortable weather.

"We start planning like two weeks in advance and everybody brings something," Martha Cole, who attends each year with a large group, said.

Cole’s group even has a playful rule for anyone who needs a break: a "chair of shame" instead of walking the plank.

First-time pirates:

For 15-year-old John Morales, it was his first Gasparilla, and the cold didn’t dampen the experience.

"It’s a blessing to be here right now. I love this weather," Morales said.

Others echoed the same sentiment, vowing to stay until the final floats rolled through.

"Here till the end. Pirates till we die," Gargan said.

Why you should care:

Gasparilla remains one of Tampa’s largest and most beloved events, drawing massive crowds even when conditions aren’t ideal. The turnout shows just how deeply rooted the pirate festival is in Tampa Bay’s culture.