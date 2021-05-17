Choose the sculpture theme that will line the new Howard Frankland Bridge

article

The Florida Department of Transportation wants you to help choose the sculpture that will be featured along the new Howard Frankland Bridge when it opens in a few years.

FDOT released renderings of two options Monday, both of which are sail-shaped designs. The sculptures will line lanes of Interstate 275 along the bridge and also be placed at four scenic overlooks built out from the shared-use path that will run along the north side of the span.

"This nautical theme is inspired by the surrounding waters in the Greater Tampa Bay area," the FDOT press release explained.

The first option is the "modern Marconi sail, which embodies the energy and excitement from sailboats ‘rounding the mark’ in a regatta."

The second option is a "classic Schooner sail, which embodies the historic sailing ships and their lofty ‘flying jib’ sails."

Once the new bridge is complete in late 2025, drivers will have four general-purpose lanes and two tolled express lanes in each direction. Additionally, the 12-foot-wide shared-use path, separated from the roadway, will connect to trails on either side of the bridge.

The cost of the project is estimated at $864-million.

The 'marconi' design seen at an overlook. (FDOT)

The 'schooner' design seen at an overlook. (FDOT)

