Christmas give away draws thousands for free toys, presents

The Miracles Today Toy and Christmas giveaway attracted thousands today to come and get some help this Christmas.

This was more than a standard toy drive. The group also gave away gift cards for grocery money and a few lucky families walked away with top dollar prizes such as a TV, a tablet or an expensive toy.

Michelle Grajales was one of the people that won an expensive toy.

"It's a leapfrog tablet, teaches the ABCs, the songs, math, it's pretty good," said Grajales.

The event was hosted by Miracles Today.

A ministry founded by 24-year-old Griffin DeWinter, a bible college student with ties to Tampa.

"That's just what I feel God has called me to do. I love people," DeWinter said. "I hate to see people struggling. You know, I was once a kid and my parents, we weren't well off. And so, now just to see what God has done, it's in my heart to just help as many people as I can."

Some families said this toy drive saved their Christmas.

"You know, the economy is really tight right now, so it was a blessing," said Grajales.

DeWinter said that was the whole point.

"God loves you and that's why he's doing this. But ultimately, we just want to help as many people as possible," DeWinter said. "If I could do this event in every city across America, across the world, we would do it."

Thousands showed up for this event.

"I'm putting this on by myself, so I don't have unlimited money, but we do have whatever God has provided for us, so we try and give as much as we can," DeWinter said.

The first 1,000 in line got a guaranteed toy.

They gave away the high dollar items in a raffle format to some of the 9,000 total people that came.

Miracles Today said the plan is to grow this event next year to help more people.