Citrus County man injured after setting house on fire, shooting at deputies: CCSO

A Citrus County man was shot and injured Friday after authorities said he set a Floral City house on fire and then shot at deputies.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on E. Trails End Road at around 12:45 p.m. regarding the well-being of a man who was acting erratically.

Photo courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

They arrived to find the situation had quickly escalated, and the man had used multiple gas cans to pour gasoline over the home and yard. Citrus County Fire Rescue also responded, as the man began to light the gasoline on fire, setting the home on fire, as well.

Units made several attempts to talk to the man, who was armed, but he began to shoot at responding deputies who fired back, according to CCSO.

A representative with the sheriff's office said the man was shot and injured, although his current condition is unknown. No deputies were injured in the incident.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident is ongoing and there are multiple agencies on-scene.

Photo courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

"The suspect in this incident posed a significant threat to our entire community today," Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. "I am extremely thankful our deputies are able to go home at the end of their shift due to their courageous quick actions and their selfless dedication to public safety."

As per CCSO policy, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will be investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.