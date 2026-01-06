Lakeland pioneers AI sensor technology to fix crumbling roadways

The Brief The city of Lakeland recently signed a four-year contract with Roadways Management Technologies for AI Sensor Roadway Intelligence. Fifteen city vehicles will be installed with sensors and cameras. This new technology will be ready for use on March 1.



The city of Lakeland will soon use artificial intelligence technology to tackle the pothole problem on our roadways.

What we know:

The city of Lakeland recently signed a four-year contract with Roadways Management Technologies at 60-thousand dollars a year for AI Sensor Roadway Intelligence.

Fifteen city vehicles will be installed with sensors and cameras that will take pictures every 75 feet to evaluate road conditions every single day.

"Whether it's evaluating the vibrations that are being registered through our cars on our roads, this is just a way of going ahead and streamlining the process per se," said city spokesperson, Jamin Smith.

Big picture view:

This way is much more efficient compared to the old-fashioned way crews had to do it before, which was manually driving on and visually checking city streets.

"That process was done every two years and cost the city $120,000," said Smith. "Now this process, what makes this technology better is it's happening in real time."

All the information goes to a database where crews can evaluate and analyze it.

Using this technology calls for less manpower as well and residents can start to see improvements in a matter of weeks.

"The city of Lakeland is pioneering the way we use this technology to make safer roads for all of our citizens," said Smith.

What's next:

This new technology will be ready for use on the first day of March.