City of Tampa has new wastewater pitch

The first two pitches to convert Tampa's wastewater into clean water for drinking or dispersing into the Hillsborough River went down the drain.

This time, the city skipped acronyms like "TAP" and "PURE" and asked Tampa Bay Water, which serves unincorporated Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties, if they'd like to use the water.

"This is not PURE. This is not TAP," said Tampa water director Chuck Weber. "Tampa is seeking to work with Tampa Bay Water to use some or all of our reclaimed water to provide water for the region."

The city has to comply with a state law that requires cities to stop wastewater discharges within ten years. It's unclear how the city's average of 50 million gallons of treated wastewater would be piped to Tampa Bay water treatment plants. Still, the city is pitching it as a way to help during droughts, improve river flow and prevent algae growth.

Water being dispersed into the Hillsborough River

"Extensive studies are going to be conducted like we do with all the other projects public outreach, a lot of data collection, pilots studying it," said Charles Carden, the Tampa Bay Water General Manager. "Before it gets any further, it has to go through all of that."

The fifty million gallons a day would be an influx for the utility that already pumps 200 million gallons daily. It could help them meet growing regional demand, depending on what the water is used for.

"The growth has been a very big challenge to keeping up with all the new residents in the area," said Carden. "So planning ahead and trying to stay ahead has been the biggest challenge."

Tampa city councilors and Tampa Bay Water board members must sign off on any official proposal.