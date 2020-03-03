Cleaning services see surge of calls related to COVID-19

In light of three confirmed cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area, many have questions about the best way to disinfect their homes, cars, and desks. Professional cleaners say they're getting lots of calls for help.

"We're getting lots of calls from banks, gyms, and daycares - areas that have a lot of people in small spaces," says Laura Spaulding of Spaulding Decon.

Her company usually cleans up crime scenes and hazardous material spills, but the new coronavirus has accounted for many of the calls to her office in recent days. Spaulding's advice to others is to forego facemasks and be more aware of your hands.

"You're touching your face, you probably don't even realize it, after you touch surfaces," she pointed out.

Scientists believe the virus may be able to survive on surfaces between two hours and nine days.

HART workers spent extra time Tuesday disinfecting handrails, fare boxes, and other surfaces on HART buses.

Drivers and other employees have been given the CDC's guidelines and are urged to wash their hands frequently.

Advertisement

In Westchase, Dennis Thompson, CEO of Jan Pro Janitorial Services, showed FOX 13 their Enviro-Shield sprayer, which distributes non-toxic cleaning solution throughout a room.

"It actually gets under tabletops, coffee cups, and coats keyboards completely," says Thompson, who helped develop the sprayer years ago.

He says people should work hard to keep surfaces clean.

"I think people are trying to get in front of it and I think they're doing the right thing by disinfecting their surfaces completely," says Thompson.

Scientists believe the virus is spread mainly through person-to-person contact, but contaminated surfaces could also spread the virus.

Since COVID-19 is so new, testing has not been done on the effectiveness of common cleaning products.

The Centers for Disease Control advises consumers to choose products with "disinfectant" on the label that are registered with the EPA.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 websiteCORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know