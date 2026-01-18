Expand / Collapse search
Family is their middle name, and this Clearwater diner treats every customer that way

By
Published  January 18, 2026 1:44pm EST
Clearwater
FOX 13 News
Homemade comfort food at Clearwater Family Restaurant

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and the Clearwater Family Restaurant serves it all day.

The Brief

    • Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and the Clearwater Family Restaurant serves it all day.
    • Family is in their name, and they treat every customer like they are a part of the family.
    • Walking in the front door, every customer is greeted with a smile and a colorful message about the specials of the day.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - South of Sunset Point Road on Highland Avenue, hungry customers can find a family-friendly diner that features homemade meals cooked from scratch.

The Clearwater Family Restaurant is open six days a week to take care of those cravings for breakfast and lunch. 

What they're saying:

"We have a lot of breakfast items, because we have breakfast all day," owner and operator Viktor Gkaravelis said. "French Toast, very good waffles, big salads, we have very big salads all of them."

The breakfast menu features everything from flapjacks to scrapple. 

Flapjacks

The menu covers staples like burgers and fries, and specialties like chicken lemon rice soup and stuffed tomatoes.

"We make pretty much everything from scratch," Viktor said. "Everybody likes that home-style cooking. We’re unique, we’re different, not like the other ones."

Why you should care:

The clientele responds to this home cooking by taking the time to check in at the Clearwater Family Restaurant regularly.

"It is more of a family, that’s what we have become with regulars that we see on a daily basis," Denise Gkaravelis, the co-owner, said. "They know that we appreciate them."

She takes the time to check in on the regulars to see how they are doing and check on each one. 

"We get to know them. In reality, that’s what we have become. We’re a family," Denise said. "Come hungry, leave happy."

What's next:

To visit the Clearwater Family Restaurant for yourself, they are open Tuesday through Sunday and are located at 1844 North Highland Avenue. Their specials are posted daily on their Facebook page here.

The Source: This story was written based on in-person interviews at the Clearwater Family Restaurant.

ClearwaterFood and DrinkRestaurants