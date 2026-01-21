Clearwater shooting sends 2 to hospital: Police

The Brief Clearwater police are investigating a shooting that landed two men in the hospital on Tuesday night. The shooting happened at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Carlton Street shortly after 8 p.m. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.



Clearwater police are investigating a shooting that landed two men in the hospital on Tuesday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Carlton Street shortly after 8 p.m.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, a 19-year-old man was taken to Orlando Bayfront Hospital with critical injuries.

READ: Abduction attempt leads to deadly self-defense shooting in Bradenton on New Year's Day: MCSO

Police say another 19-year-old man showed up at Mease Countryside Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated and released.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

READ: Tampa-based developer proposes island destination to complement Manatee County cruise port plan

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.