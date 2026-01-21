Clearwater shooting sends 2 to hospital: Police
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police are investigating a shooting that landed two men in the hospital on Tuesday night.
What we know:
The shooting happened at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Carlton Street shortly after 8 p.m.
According to the Clearwater Police Department, a 19-year-old man was taken to Orlando Bayfront Hospital with critical injuries.
Police say another 19-year-old man showed up at Mease Countryside Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated and released.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.
The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the Clearwater Police Department.