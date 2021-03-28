Clinic vaccinates 1,000 Hillsborough County educators

Most Hillsborough County teachers are more than ready to leave this year of distanced learning in the past and welcome all their students back to the classroom.

"We know how important it is to keep our schools open. The impact that has on our community, the way it supports our families; we know that kids learn best when they’re in school with teachers," said Tracye Brown, the chief of climate and culture with Hillsborough County Public Schools.

Educators want to make sure their classroom is the safest environment possible, and for baseball Coach Michael Wrenn, that includes the locker room too.

"Last year we were only able to play nine games, and this year we’re just trying to make sure everyone’s safe," explained Wrenn, who coaches baseball at Hillsborough High School.

That’s why Coach Wrenn along with hundreds of other Hillsborough County educators and their families came out Saturday to Jefferson High School to do their part and receive their dose of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

"Keeps it safe for the kids that were able to coach and be around, on our team, on the other team," explained Wrenn.

The Southeastern Grocers’ vaccine clinic gave out 1,000 doses. They reserved those doses for educators and their family.

"These are the first steps to making sure we have a normal school year next year for our kids. We want our kids in school buildings, we want them there, but we want them there safely. We want them there where they can be healthy and be able to learn," said Brown.

With just over a week to go until the vaccine is available for all adults, local Winn-Dixie store manager Rob Ritter says, they’re ready.

"We are encouraged to see it opening eligibility up for our customers," said Ritter. "We adapt with the times, we were right there on the leading edge of all the programs, so we feel comfortable that we have a good plan in place."

